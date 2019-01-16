Speed signs to be covered when workers not present

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 15, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

Contractors working on Alberta roadways will need to cover up speed signs when workers are not present or no safety issues exist or face fines for failing to do so.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced improvements to construction speed zones on provincial roads Tuesday.

“One of the major complaints we hear every year is that reduced speed limits are enforced when it’s obvious no work is occurring at the construction site,” Mason said. “These changes will make sure our construction workers are safe as they build our roadways, while also helping commuters spend less time in traffic and more time doing the things they love.”

The government is also limiting the distance of highway lane closures to 3 kilometres, making sure signs leading to construction zones are consistent and creating longer transition zones for slowing down traffic in construction zones.