Jets drop one on the road to Warriors

by Morinville News Staff

After a great home ice win Sunday night, the Morinville Jets fell 3-1 to the Beverly Warriors on the road Wednesday night.

The Warriors lead the opening frame 2-0, one of those goals picked up on the powerplay. Although the Jets got one late in the second period, the Warriors answered back with another powerplay goal just shy of two minutes into the third.

The Jets sit 15-14-1 and in third place in the CJHL West Division.

They have two opportunities to increase their tally this weekend. The Jets play the Regals on the road Friday night and the Royals at home at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.