Mental health workshop held with more coming

Jan. 17, 2019

by Lucie Roy

The Nature of Anxiety was the topic covered on Wednesday morning at the St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network free Lunch and Learn Workshop held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The workshop was presented by Health Facilitator Natasha Hilchie and covered the role of the Primary Care Network, Anxiety Meter, thoughts, emotions, behaviour, the positive and negative aspects of anxiety, contributing factors, managing anxiety, treatment options, pitting it all in perspective and much more.

All participants received a handout, lunch and refreshments.

Family and Community Support Services is hosting two more free morning Lunch and Learn Workshops, Stress on Feb. 20 and Understanding Depression on Mar. 11