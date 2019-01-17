Mental health workshop held with more coming
by Lucie Roy
The Nature of Anxiety was the topic covered on Wednesday morning at the St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network free Lunch and Learn Workshop held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.
The workshop was presented by Health Facilitator Natasha Hilchie and covered the role of the Primary Care Network, Anxiety Meter, thoughts, emotions, behaviour, the positive and negative aspects of anxiety, contributing factors, managing anxiety, treatment options, pitting it all in perspective and much more.
All participants received a handout, lunch and refreshments.
Family and Community Support Services is hosting two more free morning Lunch and Learn Workshops, Stress on Feb. 20 and Understanding Depression on Mar. 11
4 thoughts on “Mental health workshop held with more coming”
If there is a later afternoon or evening option in the future I will jump on board!
I would love to participate but there is no info on where to sign up. Or is it drop in? It would be nice to see more of these offered and I agree, evenings for those who work would be great too.
Dates of the next two are in the article. Contact the town’s FCSS department for details. We will post any additional info we get closer to the event.
MorinvilleNews.com thank you!