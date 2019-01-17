Morinville Fish & Game Association getting ready for annual Brag Night

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Irene Brenneis has been busy making a special quilt for the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Brag Night to be held Mar 9 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Brenneis has been a quilter for more than 30 years and thought she would make a wildlife quilt for the fundraiser. She also sewed up a label on the inside of the quilt.

The quilt is valued at more than $200 and is one of the many items being collected for the auction.

Eric and Irene Brenneis had the quilt at their shop, Heritage Auto Repair, for a few days before it was picked up by a member of Fish & Game.

The 27th Annual Brag Night includes a Live & Silent Auction and Wild Game Supper.

The funds raised help run the clubhouse and enhance the grounds which are used for MFGA meetings, special programs and social events.

Some events include the Bob Foster Fun Fishing Day, pond clean-up, Christmas social and family breakfast.

New to MFGA this year is the Youth Club for ages 12-16.

Along with other Fish & Game Clubs associated with Zone 4 & 5, the club is helping with the operations of the Narrow Lake Conservation Camp.

This camp provides opportunities for many youth that might not have the chance otherwise to experience the outdoor adventure in a safe atmosphere.