Bernadette Brousseau latest artist showcased at Museum

Jan. 18, 2019

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Art Club members Rozanna McConnell, Bernadette Brousseau and Frances Pelletier were busy changing paintings at the Musee Morinville Museum on Thursday afternoon.

The art display for the next two months will feature artist, Bernadette Brousseau.

Brousseau is an Albertan who was born in St Paul and grew up in St Vincent.

She comes from a line of creative people and loves to create art in various forms.

Since joining the Morinville Art Club in 2017 she has spent a lot of time painting and learning from fellow members.

She works mostly in acrylics but has also done some work in watercolour.

She is also a jewelry artist and has created bracelets, necklaces, earrings and zipper pulls.

She keeps herself and her mind busy with all of the creative ideas that present themselves.

Some of her artwork will also be displayed at Higher Grounds.

The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday each week.