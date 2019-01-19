Jets hammer Regals on the road

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

It was a lopsided win for the Morinville Jets on the road Friday night. After dropping a 3-1 decision to the Warriors Wednesday night, the Jets hammered the Regals 11-2 Friday on the road.

Building from a 4-0 opening, the Jets and Regals both pocketed two in the middle frame to end the period 6-2. The third saw the Jets dominating the scoring with another five while Spruce Grove was kept out of the net.

Three of the Jets 11 were powerplay goals, while one of Spruce Groves two was a penalty shot. Josh Mcrae had a natural hat trick in the first period. Brett Dubuc and Ryan Denton both picked up a pair.

Both sides were equally matched at 39 shots on net apiece. Jets backstop Colton Kucher was able to stop 37 of the ones that came his way.

The Jets play the Royals Sunday night at 7:30 p.m