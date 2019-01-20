Kings end season with a heavy win, take on Westlock in playoffs on the weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

It’s been a great season for the Morinville Kings who wrapped up Saturday night with an 11-1 win over Bonnyville for an 11-3-2 record and third place in the league.

The Kings ended the season with 24 points, a tally equal to second-place Red Deer and three points shy of first-place Daysland. The Kings were four points ahead of fourth- and fifth-place Devon and Eckville.

“It was the most competitive season I [have] seen in the last six years,” said Kings President Wayne Gatza. “Top 5 was very tight. We tied for 2nd place but finish 3rd because Red Deer had one more win than us.”

But not only did the Kings earn a solid placement in a tight race, but they also dominate the league in scoring with the top four league scorers being Kings and another player in the top 10.

“We had four players in the top five,” Gatza said. “[Mikey] Mantello won the scoring race and should be the rookie of the year as well.”

Mantello ended the regular season with 34 points, followed by Blake Grainger with 32, Kyle Harris with 30, and Adam Wilson with 29. Ashton Pietersma ended the season with a ninth-place finish with 19 points in the 16-game season.

With the regular season completed, the league will start the opening round of playoffs next weekend.

There is no bye this year with the ninth-place team out of the running and the other teams battling it out for the League Championship.

“The boys had a great year and we are looking forward to the playoffs,” Gatza said. “We have Westlock in a best-of-five starting next weekend. It will be a great series as Westlock also had a good year.”

See MorinvilleNews.com’s Facebook page this week for game dates and times or visit http://www.northcentralhockeyleague.com.