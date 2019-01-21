Morinville Minor Soccer registering for the new season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JAN. 21, 2019

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Minor Soccer Association’s 2019 outdoor season gets underway Monday night with the first of five registrations taking place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Jan. 21 and 30, as well as Feb. 7, 15, and 20. Registration runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

“Here at Morinville Soccer, we are so excited for this upcoming season. We are working hard to make this year another great success,” said President Robin Alley-Buchner. “We have had outstanding coaches and assistants, we even have a few students that come help us coach and would absolutely love another successful year because without their support the program wouldn’t run. We are also extremely blessed with amazing sponsors in this town everyone is really supportive.”

Morinville Soccer runs teams for U4, U5, U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17, and U19.

Details on costs and game days can be found here.

“We are so excited that we had a U17 Indoor team and can not wait to see what those kids do for the outdoor season,” Alley-Buchner said. “It was always my dream of mine to have older kids playing and loving the game.

Morinville Soccer accepts cash, cheque, credit, and debit tap Under $100.

Those attending registration nights should bring a form of ID for their child such as a health card or birth certificate. New U11,13,15,17,19 players and coaches must come in and get a photo done for a player’s card.

Businesses wanting to sponsor a team or students wanting to coach should contact Morinville Soccer President Robin Alley-Buchner at morinvilleminorsoccer@yahoo.com.