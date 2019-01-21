Sports Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congratulations to the Sturgeon Mustangs Bantam 1 team (above) who took home gold this weekend at a tournament in Rocky Mountain House. Our thanks to Cheryl Gurba for the photos.

The Kings ended the season with an 11-1 win over Bonnyville for an 11-3-2 record and third place in the league. With 24 points, a tally equal to second-place Red Deer and three points shy of first-place Daysland, the Kings were four points ahead of fourth- and fifth-place Devon and Eckville. They take on Westlock in a best-of-five series this weekend.

See full story here.

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting had a solid weekend win over the Roughnecks on the road in Leduc to bring them to a 16-5-2 record.

They are back on the ice this weekend to face the Sherwood Park Oilers Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at home.

The Morinville Jets toppled the Edmonton Royals Sunday night 6-4 to bring their season tally to 17-14-1 and third place in the West Division.

Evenly tied at two apiece after one, the Jets picked up three in a row in the second to lead 5-2 before the Royals narrowed it by one on a powerplay opportunity. Both sides picked up powerplay chances in the third to end it 6-4.

The Jets play the Flyers Wednesday, the Chiefs Friday and return home to play the Merchants Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.