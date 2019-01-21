Wolf Moon eclipse provides good view despite clouds

Reading Time: 1 minute

video by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area residents got a partially obscured view of the Wolf Moon eclipse last night but still got to see a good amount of the event.

The unusually named Wolf Moon, Super Moon eclipse is due to a combination of three things. A wolf moon is the first full moon of the calendar year. A Super Moon is when a full moon happens during the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger in the sky. And the eclipse is an event that won’t happen until May or 2021.