Alberta only province to get a failing grade in CFIB Red Tape Report Card

by Morinville News Staff

In their 10th annual Red Tape Report Card, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) awarded more A grades than in their first nine years.

CFIB’s report card grades governments along three criteria: strong leadership, comprehensive measurement of the regulatory burden, and whether or not the government has put a cap on regulations in place.

“Ten years ago most governments didn’t even know how many rules they were imposing on their constituents—a shocking lack of accountability when you consider that regulations cost citizens a lot of time and money,” said Laura Jones, CFIB’s executive vice-president, in a media release Tuesday.

When the report card was launched the highest grade was British Columbia’s B+.

This year, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Ontario all received A grades. Even the federal government received a B+.

Alberta and Yukon received a failing grade. Alberta holds the provincial record for worst grades over time, getting Ds and Fs since the report card was created.

“Unfortunately, it’s a different scenario in Alberta,” said Richard Truscott, CFIB’s vice-president for Alberta and BC. “Our provincial government continues to ignore red tape as a problem. Political leadership is still the key missing ingredient to get things rolling. As a result, Alberta is the only province to receive a failing grade on our red tape report card.”