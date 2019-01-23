Bake your way to less food waste

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(NC) Canadians are the second worst food waste offenders in the world, wasting more than 873 pounds of food per person every year. But there’s a sweet solution to help combat this issue right at home.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are one of the biggest problems, going from “just right” to overripe overnight. To use up leftover or extra fruit, food waste expert Jean-Francois Archambault recommends thinking hot or cold.

When fruit is about to go bad, dehydrate them in a hot oven and add to a granola. Or, freeze overripe bananas and create this moist banana bread to enjoy when family and friends are over.

Banana Bread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour

Makes: 14 servings

Ingredients:

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup (250 mL) firmly packed brown sugar

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup (250 mL) Hellmann’s real mayonnaise

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

3/4 cup (175 mL) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (175 mL) whole wheat flour

2 tsp. (10 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp. (2 mL) salt

1 cup (250 mL) halved walnuts, chopped and divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F (180° C). Grease a 9 x 5-in. (23 x 13-cm) baking pan with no-stick cooking spray; set aside.

Whisk egg, brown sugar, bananas, mayonnaise and vanilla in large bowl with wire whisk until blended; set aside.

Combine flours, baking powder and salt in medium bowl; stir in ¾ cup (175 mL) walnuts. Fold into banana mixture just until combined. Turn into prepared pan; smooth top. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) walnuts.

Bake one hour or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes, then remove from pan and cool separately.

Find more ways to reduce your personal food waste at www.realfoodrescue.ca.