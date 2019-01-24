Jets win on the road

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets came out on top of a 6-2 win over the Flyers Wednesday night to bring their season record to 18-14-1.

During the contest, the Jets were one for six on powerplay opportunities and spent only six minutes in the penalty box for three infractions.

Jets goalie Luke Hall pulled off a solid night between the pipes stopping 28 of the 30 shots sent his way.

The Jets play the Chiefs Friday on the road and return home to play the Merchants Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.