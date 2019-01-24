Rotary invites hypnotist for talk on communication

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jan. 24, 2019

by Lucie Roy

Rotary Club of Morinville guest speaker for the Wednesday Breakfast meeting was Colin Christopher, a TV Personality, Keynote Speaker, Author and Stage Hypnotist.

Christopher has appeared all over the world on more than 100 TV shows and on networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, City, Global TV and more.

.

He is sought for his authority in hypnotics and is the author of Connecting Through Communication, Manipulate the Sale, Manipulate the Date and Success Through Manipulation.

Christopher spoke on connecting through communication, “the art and science of creating genuine emotionally interesting conversation.”

He said it was not about Social Media such as Facebook, Instagram, but the face to face, person to person interaction.

He spoke on Manipulation, which he said in itself is not bad. It is only bad when someone uses manipulation to get what they want at your expense. It is the outcome that is either positive or negative.

He covered Constructive Manipulation, like a 5-year-old learning to manipulate laces to tie shoes or a driver manipulating the car brakes, steering wheel to get where they are going.

“Manipulation is the action you take to control what you have access to and sometimes you have control over the physical things rather than the emotional things but most important thing you have access to is Thinking.”

“Thinking habits can be manipulative and Thinking habits can also manipulate you.”

Christopher covered thinking habits which affect communication which includes assumptions and Communication anxiety and fear as a powerful motivator.

For more information, visit https://www.corporateentertainers.ca/rosters/colin-christopher/