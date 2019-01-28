Book Bites: Library launching Underground Cinema series

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jan 28, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

video by Stephen Dafoe

The First Rule of Underground Cinema is you do not talk about Underground Cinema. Or maybe that’s the first rule of Fight Club, the first of the cult classics to be shown at the Morinville Community Library’s Underground Cinema program.

Library staff member Amy Maxwell said the new program, launching Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m., will offer a selection of cult classics and anime movies that may not be suitable for children or younger teens. Those under the age of 18 will need a permission form, available at the library.

“We’re looking to do this program every couple of months,” Maxwell said, noting Rocky Horror Picture Show, Ninja Scroll, Brazil, Pulp fiction and Boondock Saints are among the films being considered for future Underground Cinema showings.

The events will take place in the program room in comfortable seating. Participation is limited to 16 people.

Cost is $5, which includes pizza, popcorn, pop, and a movie. Registration is required. Call for more information 780-939-3292.