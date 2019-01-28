Morinville Art Club expanding into more visual arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jan 28, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Art Club is opening its doors further, welcoming more visual arts.

“We’ve decided to open up our criteria to join the club. We are including all visual arts now,” said Morinville Art Club president Rozanna McConnell. “That includes photography, fine crafts – wood turning, silversmithing, beading.”

McConnell said there were several reasons behind the move, including increasing membership and uniting artists together.

“I believe that all visual arts are art and so why don’t we create an umbrella with everyone under it rather than all these little groups trying to do all these little things. Why not make a big group.”

The club has also decided to become a society to help them access more grant funding and fundraising opportunities.

“We have struggled financially,” McConnell said. “By becoming a society, we are hoping that will open doors for a simple thing like the Alberta Foundation of the Arts grant – you need to be a society. If we want to grow, we need to go in that direction to create those opportunities.

Click for details on the event

The club held its AGM on Jan. 15. Joining President Rozanna McConnell is Mona Bouchard as Vice President, Bernadette Brousseau as secretary-treasurer, and Jeannine Chalifoux as the group’s historian.

McConnell is hoping the upcoming year will see more collaborations with other community groups and organizations, including demonstrations at the library, and an art walk show during the summer festival.

The Morinville Art Club meets on Tuesday evenings at the cultural centre. Membership is $30. Visit https://www.facebook.com/morinvilleartclub/ for details.