Sports Report

MEN’S BONSPIEL

The Men’s Bonspiel was on over the weekend at the Curling Club. There were 27 teams this year, an increase of about 15 over last year’s tournament.

MCHS WOLVES

It was a gold medal win for the MCHS Wolves Junior Boys Basketball team at the HRH Rebels Jr. Classic Basketball Tournament 2019, January 25-26 in Edson.

STURGEON STING

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting w0n the Lethbridge tournament 5-4 over Olds Grizzlies. Congratulations. – Submitted photo

4 THE LOVE OF THE GAME

The 22nd Annual Dennis Blair Borduzak Memorial Tournament is taking place from Jan. 24-27 in the Morinville and Legal arenas.

For the past 22 years the Sturgeon Hockey Club has organized the “4 the love of the Game” tournament as a dedication to the memory of a young player who passed away June 15 1989, at the age of 8 years following his first year of Novice Hockey.

With 25 teams competing across 6 Divisions a total of 33 games were be played.

KINGS TAKE GAME ONE, LOSE GAME TWO IN OT

After a strong 5-1 win to open playoffs Saturday night at home, the Kings fell 4-3 in overtime on the road Sunday night to set the opening best-of-five round at a game apiece.

Game three will be played in Morinville Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

Big 4-3 OT win against Morinville tonight!

Jets 1 for two over the weekend

It was a tough one for the Jets Friday night with a 5-0 loss to Beaumont. There was only six minute in penalties on both sides, but Beaumont made two of them count with power-play goals. The Jets were out-chanced 31-24.

The club hit the ice Sunday against the Merchants looking to win. After trailing 3-1 at the end of the first, the Jets brought it to a 3-3 tie to end the second. But the real action was in the third when the Jets pocketed another five goals to end the game 8-4.

Sunday saw the Jets outshooting the Merchants 41-37.

The Jets play the Warriors Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at home, follow it Feb. 5 with an 8:30 p.m. home game against the Strathcona Bruins, and end the regular season Feb. 10 with a 7:30 home game against the Edmonton Mustangs.