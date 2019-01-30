New lights on Cardiff road and 100 Street funded through safety reserve

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jan 30, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Morinville just got a bit brighter with the installation of streetlights completed on 100 Street south to Cardiff Road and from the Highway 2/Cardiff Road intersection to the South Glens entrance.

“We are pleased to say that the project was completed through Fortis Alberta and their contractors, and in consultation with Alberta Transportation, with lights turned on early last week,” said Claude Valcourt, Morinville’s Director of Public Works.

The streetlights project was approved in April 2017 by Town Council. Council allocated up to $105,000 for its completion, with the funds to come from the safety reserve established with automated traffic enforcement revenue.

Valcourt said the installation was completed well within budget.

Mayor Barry Turner noted this is the first project undertaken with safety reserve funding.

“We are excited to see this project completed, as well as other projects in process that are funded through the safety reserve,” he said.

Others in progress include additional lighting for some of the walking trails east of 100 Street on the north end of town and in the MCCC parking lot.

“There are additional funds available and Council has discussed taking a strategic look at the use of these funds going forward and I look forward to future discussions on the prioritization of projects to increase safety in Morinville that may be funded through this reserve,” Turner continued. “More to come!”