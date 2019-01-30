Town and county hold second ICF meeting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jan 30, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Efforts by the Town of Mornville and Sturgeon County to find ways to cooperate and improve service delivery are moving along, with a second meeting of the negotiating teams held Monday, Jan. 28.

The intent is to develop an Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework to deal with shared services, as required of all municipalities with shared borders by the Municipal Government Act.

“We are pleased to see this work progressing in an open and collaborative manner,” stated Mayor Barry Turner in a joint Town-County news release. “Looking at the programs and services we deliver to our residents on a daily basis is an important step in our journey of finding efficiencies.”

During the meeting, the negotiating teams reviewed the Alberta Government’s Collaborative Framework Workbook, according to the release. The workbook was developed as a tool to help municipalities work together in developing a framework, and outlines a process for negotiation and execution.

Related governance agreements and existing agreements between the two municipalities were also discussed.

“Time well spent comparing services offered by each municipality,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw. “This continuing process will assist us in determining the best use of resources for our residents.”

At the first meeting between Morinville and Sturgeon County, which took place January 21, an agreement was reached on principles, results being sought and the process of moving forward in developing the agreement.

click for details

The next meeting is scheduled for February 20. In the meantime, officials will be separately reviewing all the programs and services offered by their municipality to identify priorities and impact.

Morinville is represented at the negotiations by Mayor Barry Turner and Councillors Nicole Boutestein and Stephen Dafoe. Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Deputy Mayor Patrick D. Tighe and Councillor Karen Shaw are representing Sturgeon County.

Municipalities that share a common boundary are required to adopt Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework bylaws by April 1, 2020.