Morinville RCMP investigate break-and-enters to two businesses in Morinville and a church in Legal

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jan 31, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP were dispatched to two consecutive commercial intrusion alarms on 100 Avenue in Morinville Jan. 30 around 10:48 p.m.

The first alarm was at Daisy Nails Salon located at 10021 100 Avenue in Morinville. A suspect or suspects forcefully gained entry to the business and committed a theft within.

Members were then dispatched to another business further down the road reporting another break and enter. In this break and enter a suspect or suspects smashed the window near the entrance of the building and crawled inside. It appears there was nothing stolen in this break and enter. Police have not identified the second business.

Since Christmas, three Morinville businesses were entered. Alternatives and Options, Legendary Liquor and Tirecraft were all broken into over the past month.

On the morning of Jan. 31, Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter that occurred at the St. Emile Church in Legal at 5050 46 Street.

In this crime, a suspect pried the west side main door open and gained entry to the Church looking throughout for items to steal.

This break and enter occurred between the hours of 8:30 pm on January 30th and the daylight hours of January 31st, 2019.

The Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance if they had witnessed or have any information in regards to these break and enters in Morinville.

If you have information call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.