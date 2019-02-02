Notre Dame holds Kinder Expo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 2, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools’ Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Expo was held at Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School Jan. 31.

The event included a presentation in the gym followed by two sessions for Pre-Kindergarten, one session each for English and for French Immersion Kindergarten and an opportunity to visit the classrooms, meet the staff and get information on the choices of Regular Half Day, Full Day or Progressive Kindergarten.

The evening was designed to provide the parents with an overview of the Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten Programs, funded and Community Spaces, Pre-Screening info, share current thinking around Early Childhood that is fundamental to the program, register students at a neighbourhood school and to set up an Assessment for the Pre-Kindergarten children for February.

Also mentioned was the five schools with Pre-Kindergarten conveniently located in St. Albert, Morinville and Legal.

“You will understand we have a history of providing a first-class programming for all our students,” said O’Gorman as he spoke of the Professional Learning Teams at the school, the Certified Teachers, Educational Assistants, Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists and additional consultants as needed and the wide array of District and community support.

Members of different community agencies were there to share information regarding some work that they do to provide services, which included Adrian Tumanda, Seminarian with the St. Jean Baptiste Church, Community Library, Capital Vision Care and Alberta Health Services.

O’Gorman said the evening was an opportunity to learn about the great work that they do at Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School and what an opportunity it is to inquire about the District as well as the Community partners.

O’Gorman said, “We pride ourselves in building strong relationships with all who enter our doors. When you join us here at Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School you join the Greater St. Albert Catholic School Division, a Division committed to excellence in preparing our students through learning, faith, relationship and engagement. We are excited that our Division is growing and we look forward to the opening of our newest school, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in 2020.

Barb Brochu, Associate Superintendent of Student Services & Early Learning for Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools said she was privileged to be the one to introduce the District and the fabulous Early Learning Programming they offer.

Brochu said, “We have uniqueness and we like to celebrate that, You will have a number of experiences that you can celebrate throughout your life with your child.”

Brochu mentioned the District is leading in the Province and Superintendent, David Keohane took top honours in 2018 as the Canadian Superintendent of the Year.

Brochu introduced Colin Loiselle, Learning Consultant for Religious Education and spoke briefly on the resources available to parents.

Numerous handouts were available on tips to get your child ready for Kindergarten, snack ideas, skills to practice before Kindergarten and being street safe.