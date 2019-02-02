Padgett’s Nashville Hurricane entertains in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 2, 2019)

story and photos by Lucie Roy

with files from Stephen Dafoe

More than 100 attended Nashville Hurricane held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Friday night.

The performance tells the story of the Nashville Hurricane, a mysterious acoustic guitarist who appeared from nowhere 40 years ago, conquered the music industry, then vanished without a trace.

In the roles of Waltrip’s manager, mother, mentor, and the Nashville Hurricane himself, Padgett outlines the rise, fall, and rebirth of the guitar prodigy.

The hilarious performance by Chase Padgett had people laughing and riveted to the stage followed by raving applause to the guitar playing.

The finale was a one-man acoustic performance of Devil Went Down to Georgia.

The performance was preceded by a full course meal catered by Premium Food Services.

Infinite Event Services is the Main Stage sponsor for the 2018-2019 season. Season Partners include St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News and Hunters Print and Copy.