Sports Shorts

It was a silver-medal finish for the MCHS Sr. Wolves Saturday night after they fell 49-30 to St Peter the Apostle, the second-ranked team in the province.

The Senior Boys took 2nd place at the Archbishop MacDonald tournament Saturday after losing to Grande Prairie 75-56.

Strathcona Christian Academy defeated the Beaumont Bandits 73-56 to take Bronze at MCHS tournament.

A good win for the Sturgeon Sting at home Friday night taking down the Sherwood Park Oilers 8-3.

The Midget AA Sting currently sit 17-5-2 this season and second place in the BESA Division.

The team plays the PAC Saints on the road Monday night.

The Morinville Kings defeated the Westlock Warriors 5-2 Saturday night to take game three of the best-of-five opening NCHL playoff round. Sitting 2-1 in Morinville’s favour, the pressure will be on the Warriors to even the tally Friday night.