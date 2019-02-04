Book Bites: Rhyme & Reason Poetry Workshop this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

video by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library runs a large variety of community programming. One of those is a monthly offering from Morinville poet and author Christopher Raine called Rhyme & Reason, a monthly poetry workshop that meets on the second Sunday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a workshop where we discuss poetry in a serious way,” Raine said. “We look at what poetry is, how it works, how to use symbolism, turn of phrase – how all of these individual literary techniques can be used to create better poetry.”

The workshop is open to writers 15 and older due to the sometimes sensitive nature of the poems studied. The group invites writers of all styles and experience levels to the monthly offering.

“The more people that participate, the more points of view we get,” Raine said. “We all have things that we can learn from each other.”

The event starts with a brief lecture on a piece of poetic work and is followed by a discussion of the same. Time is also devoted to writing and discussing the participant’s work.

