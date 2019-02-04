Chamber offering an opportunity to lunch and learn

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch and Learn series takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Feb. 6 at 11:45 a.m.

In addition to a catered lunch, Chamber members and guests will have the opportunity to learn how to make market research work for their businesses.

Dale Schaub from Business Link will talk about how to do the research and gain the information that goes into a business plan. Schaub believes market research can help business owners gain insight into their industry, competition, target market and other valuable aspects of running a business.

The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of the lunch is $25.