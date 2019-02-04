Jets fall to Warriors in OT – two games remain until playoffs

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets fought hard from behind a 3-1 deficit Sunday night but ultimately fell 6-5 to bring their season record to 19-15-2.

Trailing 3-1 after 20, the Jets found themselves a goal ahead of the Beverly Warriors at 5-4 after 40, but another from the Warriors in the third pushed it to overtime and a win for the Warriors.

With 40 points 36 games in, the Jets are assured of a third-place finish in the regular season. Although they are nine points behind the Red Wings and 14 points behind the Warriors, they are four points ahead of the fourth-place Edmonton Mustangs, who have one game remaining.

It remains to be seen if the Jets will take on the Flyers or Merchants in the first round of playoffs.

The Jets play Sherwood Park on the road Tuesday night and wrap up the regular season Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the Mustangs.