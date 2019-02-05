Annual Snowman Festival to take place Family Day Weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 2, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinvillians will hit the snow and ice during Family Day Weekend Feb. 17 and 18 for the Town’s annual Snowman Festival.

The two-day festival takes place at the Morinville Fish & Game Pond, Morinville Community Library, Morinville Community Cultural Centre and Heritage Lake.

Events include the annual Bob Foster Kids Fun Fishing Day, a Cabane A Sucre provided by ACFA, a movie matinee showing Ralph Breaks the Internet sponsored by The Morinville News, sleigh rides, photo booth, family games and other winter-inspired activities.

A 3-on-3 Pond Hockey Tournament takes place at Heritage Lake starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 18. There is a minimal cost to participate and teams must register in advance at https://morinville.recdesk.com/community/program.

Deadline to register is Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

“We are excited to have partnered with multiple local community groups to put together this fun two-day event celebrating Family Day and winter fun with the whole family,” said Culture & Events Programmer Chantal Godberson in a media release.”Thank you to all of the different organizations providing activities or assisting with volunteering. Festivals such as this one are made possible by the collaboration of our local organizations, sponsors and the countless hours of community volunteers.”

See below for a complete list of festival events, some of which are dependent on weather.