New RCMP initiative puts focus on repeat victims of break and enters

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, Kathleen Ganley announced the launch of Project Lock Up Tuesday morning in Calgary.

The new victim-focused initiative brings law enforcement agencies and citizen-led crime prevention groups together to provide enhanced and escalating response to Albertans hardest hit by break and enters.

The new initiative will be rolled out in a partnership between the Alberta RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Community Peace Officers, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch, Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association, Alberta Citizens on Patrol and Insurance Bureau of Canada.

“I want Albertans to know that they can count on the RCMP – we are listening to the communities we serve,” said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer, Alberta RCMP. “With the help of our partners, Project Lock Up enables us to respond to the individuals who have been affected most by property crime.”

A government press release issued Tuesday morning identifies four key components of the program:

1.More patrols in the hardest-hit places.

· Based on an analysis of calls for service from the public, RCMP Crime Reduction Analysts produce a report of actionable information related to repeat victims of break and enters and crime hotspots.

·Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta will conduct further analysis and distribute a report of crime trends, repeat victims and repeat offenders to all project partners.

·RCMP, in coordination with its enforcement partners and citizen-led partners, will use this specialized report to guide their patrols.

2. Enhanced victim support.

·Albertans who have been victimized the most by break and enters will receive an enhanced follow-up from the RCMP either in person or by phone.

·During the follow-up, RCMP will work to get a better understanding of what happened, provide crime prevention advice and in some cases, arrange a customized home security assessment by an expert to prevent future incidents from taking place.

3. Additional tools for repeat victims.

· Albertans hit hardest by break and enters will be equipped with the Trace Pen, a property marking device that will increase the likelihood that stolen property is returned to the owner and that criminals are held accountable.

· As appropriate, more innovative tools can be deployed that will help police identify and arrest criminals operating in the area.

4. Enhanced investigative response.

· Alberta RCMP’s Crime Reduction Units will deploy special operations that will focus on arresting criminals operating in targeted areas.

· Priority properties will receive an enhanced response from Alberta RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services unit.