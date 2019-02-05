Our Morinville – Musée Morinville Museum [VIDEO]

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 4, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Located in the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park on 100 Avenue, the Musée Morinville Museum offers residents and visitors a year-round opportunity to learn about the history of Morinville and the surrounding area.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

“It’s the history of Morinville from the early settlers as well as prominent people in Morinville as well a display of items that we do rotate,” Garrett said, noting that the museum’s most recent display is a replica school room. “It’s interactive, so people are welcome to bring their children in and see what it was like to be in an old school house.”

Garret said other displays currently at the museum include a display from Alexander First Nation, a 100-year-old parlour room, and a barber shop and hair salon.

See the video above for a quick look around the museum.

You can visit them online at http://www.museemorinvillemuseum.com.