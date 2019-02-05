What’s Cooking: Healthy up your breakfast with homemade granola

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 3, 2019)

(NC) Store-bought granola is delicious, but usually high in sugar and fat. This recipe, developed by the staff at Harrowsmith magazine, is sweetened with honey and full of healthy coconut and sunflower seeds. Enjoy it sprinkled on top of blueberries and yogurt with a drizzle of honey or a dash of stevia.

Best-Ever Healthy Homemade Granola

Prep time: 15 to 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 to 9 cups

Ingredients:

1/3 cup (80 mL) + 1 tbsp (15 mL) coconut oil

2/3 cup (165 mL) + 1 tbsp (15 mL) honey

¾ cup (190 mL) sunflower seed butter

1 tbsp (15 mL) cinnamon

1 ½ tsp (7 mL) salt

7 cups (1.75 L) quick-cooking or large-flake rolled oats

1 cup (250 mL) shredded, unsweetened coconut

2 tbsp (30 mL) hemp seeds (optional)

1 tbsp (15 mL) ground flaxseeds (optional)

½ cup (125 mL) raisins or dried cranberries (optional)

½ cup (125 mL) chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Directions:

In large pot, melt coconut oil and honey over low to medium heat. Watch carefully – they can burn easily.

Add sunflower seed butter and whisk until combined. Add cinnamon and salt and whisk again.

Remove from heat. Pour in oats and coconut and mix together with a sturdy spoon, making sure to incorporate honey mixture from bottom of pot.

Evenly spread granola over a parchment-lined pan and bake in 350°F (190° C) oven for 10 minutes.

Click for details

Remove from oven and stir so that bottom bits are well incorporated and don’t burn. Bake another 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and set aside so granola cools and crisps up. Add hemp seeds, flaxseeds, raisins and walnuts, if desired, and mix together until well combined.

Store in an airtight container up to five days or refrigerate up to three weeks.

Find more nutritious and delicious recipes at harrowsmithmag.com.