Impaired driver rams police vehicle

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, at approximately 1 a.m., St. Albert RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen of a possible impaired driver on St. Albert Trail driving a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck. An RCMP officer immediately responded and located the truck heading westbound on Villeneuve Road, where it turned into the Northridge area of St. Albert.

The suspect truck did not stop when the police officer activated the emergency lights on the police vehicle, which was also a truck. Instead, the suspect vehicle spun around on the road and drove towards the front of the police truck. The suspect truck collided with the police truck and then continued a short distance down the road.

The lone male suspect fled on foot from the suspect vehicle as that truck had broken down from extensive front end damage. The suspect was arrested a short distance away in the backyard of a residence.

RCMP checks of the suspect vehicle found that the truck was stolen from Stony Plain. Several knives, a small quantity of drugs and several stolen identification documents were recovered from inside the stolen vehicle.

Neither the police officer or the suspect were injured in the collision. The police truck had front end damage from the collision.

Jonathon Sacrey, age 34 year, a resident of St. Albert has been remanded into custody and will be facing multiple charges. He is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on February 11, 2019.

If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.