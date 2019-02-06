Sturgeon Midget AA Sting back-to-back at Mac this weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 6, 2019)

Above: Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting will hit the ice at the Ray McDonald Sports Center Friday night and Saturday afternoon for back-to-back home games.

The Sting take on Fort Saskatchewan Friday night at 7 p.m. and then take on the Yukon Trackers Saturday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.

The team has had an excellent season this year and currently sit with a 17-6-2 record and second place in the NAHL’s Besa Division.

Twenty-five games in, the Sting have 115 goals for and 76 against. Averaging almost five goals a game and giving up only an average of three has lead to the success this season.

Coach Greg Northcott said they are getting scoring from all lines so they don’t have to rely on one or two guys. “Our goaltending has be pretty solid all year,” he said. “We were a little weary about taking two fifteen-year-old goalies but they have both stepped up and played great for us this whole season.”

Recently, the Sting came out on top in a tournament in Lethbridge.

“The boys really came together in Lethbridge for that tournament,” Northcott said. “Started a little slow but came together and came home with the gold.”

Northcott said the team has taken a couple of injuries, but that it is looking like most are back for this weekend, which he said is huge to have just about the whole team back and healthy.

“With playoffs creeping closer we are starting to fine tune all our systems,” he said. “We will have to be on top of our game as we have a pretty tough division to come out of, but I think if we play the way I know we can, we will come out on top! It is nice to see the Midget Sting have a good season as the last couple years they have had some tough times.”

The Sting are hoping their fans will come out and support both games this weekend.