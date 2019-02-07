GH Primeau holds winter carnival

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middle School held their Carnaval on Wednesday.

The Tire Sur La Neige (Maple taffy) event was held outside at lunchtime with other outdoor activities cancelled due to the cold weather.

In the morning the French Immersion students were involved in learning how to play the spoons and numerous other indoor activities encouraging them to speak French.

This year the French Immersion students prepared an educational component they shared with the rest of the school.