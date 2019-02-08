Masters of magic and illusion returning to Morinville

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 7, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

It’s been six years since Ted and Marion Outerbridge performed in Morinville. In 2013 the Canadian Masters of Magic and Illusion brought Clockwork Mysteries to Morinville, offering local audiences the type of show seldom seen on the small stage or even large stage these days.

The Outerbridges will bring their new production, Outerbridge – Magical Odyssey, to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

The show is a mix of enchantments and grand illusions that organizers are saying will transport the audience into the Golden Age of Magic, a time lead by magical greats like Robert-Houdin, Hermann and Thurston.

“Ted & Marion are outstanding performers and creators of some spectacular illusions,” said Events & Culture Coordinator, Ryan Telfer. “I was amazed at their performance when they first came to Morinville in 2013 and it will be very exciting for our audience to see what illusions they will perform this time. Their levitation illusion is astounding. Do not miss out on a chance to see these world-class performers.”

Tickets for the Feb. 3 performance are $20 per person and are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office, by phone at 780-939-7839 or at https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en#def_1300987453.

Infinite Event Services is the Main Stage sponsor for the 2018-2019 season. Season Partners include St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News and Hunters Print and Copy.