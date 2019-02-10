Midget AA Sting take back-to-back games over the weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 10, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took another four points Friday and Saturday to push themselves six points ahead of the Sherwood Park Oilers in the NAMHL’s BESA Division.

The Sting took on the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers Friday night at home and came out on top of a 3-2 win. The Sting lead the Rangers 2-2 after one but found themselves tied 2-2 after two. Cole Perkins picked up the game-winning goal for the Sting off an assist from Bailey Kinistino with 2:26 left in the game.

Saturday’s home-ice contest against the Yukon Trackers was also a close game. Tied 1-1 after the first period, the Sting found themselves trailing 3-2. The final frame saw the Sting catching up and pulling ahead to lead 4-3 only to have the Trackers tie it up 4-4 with 25 seconds left in the game. But the Sting answered back seven seconds later to take the game 5-4.

“We played very well I thought,” said Coach Greg Northcott. “Found a way both days to come together and come out on top. Both game where tough tests and the boys really battled hard and didn’t give up until the final buzzer. Good to see this time of the year.”

The Sting hit the ice Feb. 17 for a 10:15 a.m. game against the GPAC Peaceland Directional Drilling Storm, who are currently 10-12-3 in the Bouchier Division.