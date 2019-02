Reading Time: 1 minute

For about the past 10 years, the Morinville Community Library has hosted the Knit Witts.

The volunteer-run program meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The drop-in program lets people of all skill levels knit together and learn together.

See the video above or visit the library for more details.