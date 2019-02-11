New children and youth mental health centre moving ahead in Edmonton

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Minister Hoffman announces the new Children and Adolescent Mental Health Centre with MLA Shepherd, Dr. Verna Yiu, Annie Belley and Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation representatives including Mike House.

by Morinville News Staff

The province says it is investing $200 million into a new mental health centre for youth to provide Edmonton and Northern Alberta children and teens with timely mental health and substance-use treatment. The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation is adding $26 million to the projct and will receive the naming rights for the centre for their contribution.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Centre is being built on AHS-owned land just east of the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

The facility will include child and adolescent crisis services, including walk-in and urgent clinics as well as 101 inpatient beds, specialized outpatient clinics, a mobile response team, intensive school-based treatment with school programming on site, mental health programs, therapeutic recreational programs, and a family resource centre.

“When a child or teen is struggling with a mental health crisis or needs specialized emotional supports, they need help as quickly as possible,” said Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health, in a media release Monday morning. “Our government has been clear about our commitment to mental health and we are proud to partner with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation on this project. I am proud to be part of a government that is fighting for children, youth and their families.”

The project is currently in the design phase with the project to begin construction in the spring 2021 with a 2024 completion.