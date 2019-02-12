Cold weather prompts location change and some cancellations for Morinville’s Snowman Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

Cold weather is promoting the Town of Morinville to change venues for some of this weekend’s Snowman Festival events and the cancellation of others.

Sunday’s schedule will remain the same with the Bob Foster Kids Fun Fishing Day and Cabane A Sucre being held at the Morinville Fish & Game Pond from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After a chilly fishing experience, the Town is encouraging families to take part in the

Morinville Community Library’s snowman story and craft at 1 p.m., and then take in MorinvilleNews.com’s Annual Free Family Movie at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown at 3 p.m. with doors and concession opening at 2 p.m.

Organizers say Monday’s change is a venue shift from Heritage Lake to the Ray Macdonald Sports Center. Attendees can still take part in the 3-on-3 Pond Hockey tournament (deadline to register is 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at www.morinville.ca), enjoy the photobooth, and a hot dog lunch while meeting some fun roaming characters.

The Town has removed from the Monday schedule outdoor games and fire pits. A craft, a cloud dough sensory play station and a family board game area will be set up at the Ray McDonald Sports Center instead.

“Our goal with this event is to have the whole family come out to celebrate Family Day and winter fun. With the extreme cold temperatures, we have been experiencing within the region over the last while we had to look at the risk of exposure to these elements when it comes to the safety of our staff, volunteers and the attendees,” said Chantal Godberson, Culture & Events Programmer in a media release Tuesday. ”Due to this we made the decision to move the Monday portion of the event to the Ray McDonald Sports Center.”

A listing of all Snowman Festival – Family Day and other local events can be found online at https://morinvilleonline.com.