Conservatives call on Prime Minister to preserve records in SNC-Lavalin matter

by Morinville News Staff

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the Prime Minister to preserve all documents relating to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin Affair after the cabinet resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

In a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau sent Tuesday, Scheer called for the preservation of all memos, letters, emails, pins, SMS messages, and handwritten notes about the SNC-Lavalin prosecution.

Scheer’s request applies to records held by former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, Attorney General David Lametti, and senior Prime Minister’s Office officials including, but not limited to, Katie Telford, Gerald Butts, Mathieu Bouchard, and Elder Marques.

“With Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s resignation from cabinet, and a cabinet shuffle imminent, it’s absolutely imperative that Mr. Trudeau ensure the preservation of these records,” Scheer said in a media release Tuesday. “Canadians deserve to know the truth around what happened and these records must be preserved.”

Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane LLoyd shared Wilson-Raybould’s resignation Tuesday morning and offered comment on the same.

“The Prime Minister’s refusal to be transparent about his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin Affair has prompted calls for an investigation. Canadians deserve to know the truth,” Lloyd said. “Wilson Raybould’s resignation from cabinet, speaks for itself, it’s time for the Prime Minister to come clean.”

In her resignation from cabinet statement, Wilson-Raybould said: “I am aware that many Canadians wish me to speak on matters that have been in the media over the last week. I am in the process of obtaining advice on the topics that I am legally permitted to discuss in this matter and as such, have retained the Honourable Thomas Albert Cromwell, CC as a counsel.”

Scheer said Wilson-Raybould’s resignation is a sign of a government in disarray.

“Mr. Trudeau’s ethical lapses and his disastrous handling of this latest scandal have thrown his government into chaos,” Scheer said. “He promised Canadians open and transparent government and he has betrayed that promise. Canadians deserve better.”

On Monday, responding to a letter from two NDP MPs on the matter, Ethics commissioner Mario Dion confirmed he had started an investigation into the matter.

Prime Minister Trudeau has denied pressuring the Attorney General to drop the SNC-Lavalin case.

