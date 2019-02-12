MFRC holding gala in support of military families

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Photo courtesy Military Family Resource Centre

by Morinville News Staff

The 15th annual Yellow Ribbon Gala Dinner & Silent Auction, hosted by the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) takes place Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Edmonton Garrison Officers’ Mess.

The annual event is a formal military-themed gala that includes a four-course dinner, music performed by the Royal Canadian Artillery Band and keynote speaker Lieutenant General P.F. Wynnyk, CMM, MSM, CD Vice Chief of Defence Staff and is proudly presented by the Edmonton Salutes Committee.

MFRC is the only local non-profit organization nationally mandated as the frontline service provider to Canadian military families. They offer support in the areas of mental health and wellness, child /youth development and parenting support, community development and integration, and deployment support.

“The MFRC offers a wide range of programs and services which have grown to meet the increasing needs of military families,” said MFRC Board Chair Kaet Corbould in a media release. “This event will help us to build strength and spirit in our community.”

With 2019 seeing a significant increase in personnel deployed on overseas missions, the MFRC is hoping for community support for the event that will allow MFRC to continue providing programs and services military families rely upon.

Tickets are $140.00 per person and must be purchased by February 22.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or assisting with sponsorships iand silent auction items, contact Amanda Race, MFRC Fund Development Coordinator at 780-973-4011 ext. 6328, or by email at funddev@mfrcedmonton.com.