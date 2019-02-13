Food Column: Start your mornings right with this one

Reading Time: 1 minute

(NC) Made with orange juice, this simple, make-ahead breakfast is packed with protein to kick-start your day. Prep everything the night before so in the morning all you have to do is pop it in the oven for a warm, delicious breakfast your whole family will enjoy.

Berry Breakfast Strata

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. honey

4 large eggs

½ cup whole milk ricotta

3 tbsp. sugar

1 cup whole milk

¼ cup Florida Orange Juice

4 slices of bread, torn into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)

275 g frozen mixed berries, thawed and drained

Directions:

Combine butter and honey and melt in microwave.

In a large bowl, using a whisk, beat the egg, ricotta and sugar.

Add milk, Orange Juice, butter and honey mixture. Stir to combine. Gently fold in bread and berries.

Place mixture into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°

Bake the strata until golden on top and baked through; about 40 minutes.

Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Spoon into dishes to serve.

Find more great recipes at floridacitrus.ca.