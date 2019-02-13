Food Column: Start your mornings right with this one
(NC) Made with orange juice, this simple, make-ahead breakfast is packed with protein to kick-start your day. Prep everything the night before so in the morning all you have to do is pop it in the oven for a warm, delicious breakfast your whole family will enjoy.
Berry Breakfast Strata
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. butter
3 tbsp. honey
4 large eggs
½ cup whole milk ricotta
3 tbsp. sugar
1 cup whole milk
¼ cup Florida Orange Juice
4 slices of bread, torn into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)
275 g frozen mixed berries, thawed and drained
Directions:
Combine butter and honey and melt in microwave.
In a large bowl, using a whisk, beat the egg, ricotta and sugar.
Add milk, Orange Juice, butter and honey mixture. Stir to combine. Gently fold in bread and berries.
Place mixture into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.
Preheat oven to 350°
Bake the strata until golden on top and baked through; about 40 minutes.
Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Spoon into dishes to serve.
One thought on “Food Column: Start your mornings right with this one”
Sounds like a tasty brunch dish. 🍴