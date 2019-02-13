Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation to benefit from DQ Blizzard sales

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 12, 2019)

Above: A cheque for $7446 is Received by Lynne Rosychuk (President), Andrea Duncan (Director) and Mary Robinson (Vice-President) from the JMMF on 18 Mar 2018. DQ Morinville is hoping to top that amount this year. – Submitted Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Dairy Queen Morinville is hoping to see a lot of people lined up to buy Blizzards on Feb. 28, a day they have marked to help the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF).

The local restaurant will donate all proceeds from Blizzard sales to the charitable group who work with victims of Domestic Violence.

“When we first heard Jessica’s story and the work that JMMF was doing to ensure that this doesn’t happen to another one of our mothers/sisters/ daughters, it was extremely compelling for our family and our staff,” Said franchise owner Marc Cardinal. “The work that they are doing and the long term goals that they have coupled with the lack of resources in our area, we just felt the need to step up and do whatever we could to help them succeed.”

Last year’s event raised $7446.00 through the sale of 1182 Blizzards and taking donations throughout the day. Cardinal said the goal this year is to beat last year’s total.

“It was absolutely tremendous,” Cardinal said of the 2018 response. “The community really stepped up and helped make this event an outstanding success- even more than we had anticipated being the inaugural year. We are really excited about what we can do this year.”

Teena Hughson, Community Engagement Coordinator with JMMF also feels last year’s event was a resounding success. She and others involved with the foundation are looking forward to this year’s event.

“We are grateful for Morinville DQ for supporting Jessie’s House and sharing our vision for a community bringing safety and hope to individuals and families fleeing violence at home,” Hughson said.

Cardinal and the rest of the team at DQ Morinville are looking forward to serving up plenty of blizzards Feb. 28 to members of the community.

“[T]his is their community event and what better way to support their community then coming and purchasing a DQ Blizzard where all proceeds will be donated to support JMMF and their extremely valuable initiatives,” Cardinal said.

All proceeds from Blizzard sales will be donated to the JMMF. Customers who round up their bill to a higher dollar amount will have that given to the cause as well.

The event takes place Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at DQ Morinville.