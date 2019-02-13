Jets and Kings hit playoffs this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 12, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Junior B Jets and Morinville Sr. AA Kings will swap ice slots this weekend as both teams hit their respective playoff rounds.

The Morinville Jets, who finished their regular season Sunday night, start the qualifying round of CJHL Playoffs Saturday night at 7:30 in Morinville against the Stony Plain Flyers. Game two of the best-of-three series will be played in Stony Plain Monday night, and if a third game is needed, it will take place in Morinville Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

The Morinville Kings, who ended round one of NCHL playoffs with 3-1 win over Westlock will now move on to the semi-final round, their fourth in six seasons. This time, the Kings will face Red Deer, a club new to the league this year.

Game one of the series will be held in Red Deer Saturday night. Game two will take place in Morinville Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.