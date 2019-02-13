Morinville RCMP seek assistance locating two missing youth

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 13, 2019)

Alexander First Nation, Alta. – The Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ayasha Bruno and cousin Michael Bruno. Both were last seen at approximately 10:00 am, on Feb. 12, 2019 in Alexander First Nation, Alta.

Ayasha Bruno (16) is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5’ 7” tall

· 130 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a medium length tan jacket with fur around the hood, black sweats and was walking with a white back pack.

Michael Bruno (14) is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5’10” tall

· 110 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a female’s black jacket, long in length with a belt. As well as black skinny jeans and black shoes.

Police believe the two are currently in Edmonton. Though they have been known to travel too St. Paul and St. Albert.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of AYASHA Bruno and/or Michael Bruno, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4550.