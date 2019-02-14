Facility Dog welcomed by Council

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sturgeon Victim Services Facility Dog Hope is seen in this Morinville News file photo.

by Colin Smith

Sturgeon Victim Services’s facility dog Hope will now be welcome in Town of Morinville premises following passage of an exemption to the Town’s Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw by Council at its February 11 regular meeting.

The move followed a presentation by agency executive director Kristine McDonnell, who was accompanied by Hope, a two-year-old female golden Labrador retriever.

As a facility dog, Hope’s main role is to provide support for children testifying in court or involved with law enforcement bodies. The current bylaw would prevent facility dogs from entering Town facilities, although it allows support dogs for individuals.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the exemption for Hope and directed the Administration to review the bylaw with a view to possible changes allowing facility dogs in general.