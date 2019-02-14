Morinville Council Briefs

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 13, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Council to evaluate CAO

Mayor Barry Turner, current Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko and Councillor Sarah Hall have been appointed to a Council committee charged mandated to make recommendations about the performance goals and results of Chief Administrative Officer Stephane Labonne.

As required by the Municipal Government Act, Council must provide the CAO with an annual written performance evaluation. According to the employment agreement between the Town of Morinville and Labonne, the performance review is to be completed by June 15.

While all members of Council will be involved in the evaluation, the CAO Performance Evaluation Committee is to guide and direct the process. Administrative support for the committee will be provided by Human Resources Manager Trish Pretzlaw.

Library has new board members

Diane Ellis and Nass Salhani are joining the Morinville Public Library Board, following their appointment by Council as Members at Large, for a first term to expire October 2022.

Giffen to take next shift as Deputy Mayor

Lawrence Giffin will become Deputy Mayor of Morinville at Council’s February 26 meeting. Councillor Giffin replaces current Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko. This reflects an alteration in the Deputy Mayor rotation schedule resulting from a change in another councillor’s personal commitments. In the rotation schedule, Giffin will be followed as Deputy Mayor by Councillor Nicole Boutestein, then Councillors Sarah Hall and Scott Richardson.