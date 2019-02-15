Letter: Ice fishing cancelled for Sunday, other Fish and Game events still on
Info on the Club and signup sheet for the Youth Group if interest,
Last night the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) held their General Meeting.
The Fishing Chair, Damon Taylor and others expressed a concern for the health and safety of those in attendance due to the harsh winter conditions.
It has been determined that the indoor Open House will still take place. This will be from 10-2 pm. This will include:
Ice Fishing hosted by MFGA cancelled
Open House- Welcome to All
Antler Scoring open to all
Door Crasher Giveaways
Hourly prize Giveaways
Hot Dogs and Hot Chocolate.