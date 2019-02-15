Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 15, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Liberals are giving Blackberry QNX $40 million to “develop safe and secure software systems for the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the $40 million announcement Friday morning. The Liberals say the investment, which will be added to $310.5 million blackberry QX is investing, will create more than 800 new middle-class jobs over the next decade.

The government says the funding will be used to develop new automated control systems, upgrade and secure communications in vehicles, and improve vehicle safety and security by expanding its advanced driver-assistance system.

“The race for a top spot in the new economy has already begun, and if we want to see Canadians take the lead, we need to have their backs,” Trudeau said in a media release. “That is why our government is investing $40 million in BlackBerry QNX to design and develop a new software platform for the cars of today and tomorrow. This investment will create 800 good, middle class jobs for Canadians, make our cars safer and more secure, and further position Canada as a global hub for innovation.”

The government’s $40 million investment is through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Click for details on the event

Stat’s Canada figures indicate 2.2 million vehicles were made in Canada in 2017.

GM recently announced the closure of some of its Canadian plant operations.