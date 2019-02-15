Primeau assist Midstream with Box Social

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 14, 2019)

Ecole G.H. Primeau Middle School held its Box Social on Thursday.

This year the Girls made the lunch and the Boys did the bidding.

The total funds raised this year was $1395.20 with proceeds to the Midstream Support Society.

Last year this popular annual fundraiser raised $1421.00.

Once the box number was bid on and the monies collected the students who purchased the lunch and those who made the lunch were escorted to the Valentine Day themed decorated cafeteria to enjoy their lunch.

The auctioneer this year was Vince Falcone with assistance from Denise Groten and Peggy Dugan.