Seniors learn gourmet cooking

(Last Updated On: Feb 14, 2019)

Above: Learning how to properly dip strawberries in chocolate.

by Lucie Roy

The last of the Seniors Chef Gourmet series was held on Wednesday night at the Community Hall in Legal.

The decor was all set for Valentines Day with wine and lessons, tips and techniques for the meal they were about to prepare.

Eighteen seniors attended the event to learn about what foods to buy and look for in a supermarket, tips on cooking, what to look for in meat and scallops when preparing them and much more.

The event was also an opportunity for the class to share ideas on food and food preparation, cooking methods and to socialize.

Some of the meal items consisted of bacon wrapped scallops Bombayed in Tennessee Honey Jack Daniels, pork tenderloins in puffed pastry, roasted spuds, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cake covered in ganache with a truffle in the middle.

The series of cooking classes with Chef Phil Hughes began in the fall of 2018 with more than 10 classes taking place.